SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – San Francisco 49ers wide received Brandon Aiyuk talks about his career performance following Sunday’s 27-14 win over the Buccaneers, his 76-yard touchdown reception from Brock Purdy, his improvised celebration afterwards, Purdy answering those critics of his arm strength, his career best 156 receiving yards and looking ahead to Thursday’s game in Seattle against the Seahawks on Thanksgiving Day.

Kick-off for Thursday’s game in Seattle is set for 5:20 p.m.