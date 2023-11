SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey talks about Sunday’s 27-14 victory over the Buccaneers, the three touchdown performance from Brock Purdy, which included a perfect passer rating, the way Purdy is fueled by his critics and looking ahead to the short week as they turn to playing on Thursday in Seattle against the Seahawks on Thanksgiving Day.

