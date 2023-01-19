SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey talks about how much he’s looking forward to meet the Cowboys in Sunday’s NFC Divisional playoff game, getting his first taste of the San Francisco and Dallas postseason rivalry, the history between the two teams, the impressiveness of rookie quarterback Brock Purdy and his journey to this stage following the trade earlier in the season from the Carolina Panthers.

Sunday’s NFC Divisional playoff game between the 49ers and the Cowboys will kick-off at 3:30 p.m. and can be seen live on FOX40.