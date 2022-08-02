SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KXTL) – Deebo Samuel met with the media on Tuesday afternoon to talk about his brand new three-year contract extension to remain with the San Francisco 49ers, experiencing the ugly side of negotiations during the offseason, which included him demanding a trade at one point.

The fourth-year wide receiver also discussed why he’s willing to play any role necessary for the Niners, as well as his relationship with both head coach Kyle Shanahan and new starting quarterback Trey Lance.