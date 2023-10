SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel talks about Sunday’s impressive 42-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, the three touchdown performance from George Kittle, Brock Purdy’s flea-flicker touchdown pass, improving to 5-0 and San Francisco stepping up in what was the most hyped game of the young season.

Next Sunday, the 49ers will head to Cleveland to face the 2-2 Browns.