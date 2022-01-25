Former 49ers players offer to buy fans tickets for NFC Championship

FOX40 is your exclusive station for Sunday’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams

(KTXL) — As the San Francisco 49ers prepare to play the Los Angeles Rams for a Super Bowl berth, franchise legends Frank Gore and Joe Staley offered to help buy tickets for fans.

In a couple of tweets from Gore and Staley, the two former 49ers wanted to combat the Rams’ efforts of restricting tickets to only Los Angeles residents.

One of those efforts to ensure a home-field advantage for the Rams came from Melissa Whitworth, wife of Los Angeles offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth. She pleaded to fans on Twitter to not sell their tickets to opposing fans.

Then, Staley made a suggestion in a quote tweet.

“If you @RamsNFL fans want to sell your tickets – I’ll buy them,” Staley tweeted. “Just DO NOT sell them to your own team PLEASE!”

In a quote tweet to Staley, Gore said he wanted to join his former teammate in purchasing tickets for the 49ers fanbase.

“Joe, let’s do this!!!” Gore tweeted. “@RamsNFL fans, Joe and I are ready to buy all your tickets.”

Staley retired in April 2020 after playing 13 years in the NFL with the 49ers. Gore played for the 49ers for 10 seasons but hasn’t officially retired. He last played in the NFL with the New York Jets in 2020.

In the final regular season finale on Jan. 9, the Rams’ home venue, SoFi Stadium, had an overwhelming number of 49ers fans in the building.

So when fans outside of the Greater Los Angeles area tried to purchase tickets to Sunday’s game on Ticketmaster, they found they were limited to locals only. The Athletic’s 49ers reporter David Lombardi tweeted a photo from the Ticketmaster app over the weekend.

Public sales to the game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA will be restricted to residents of the Greater Los Angeles region. Residency will be based on credit card billing address at checkout. Orders by residents outside of the Greater Los Angeles region will be canceled without notice and refunds given. Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster appears to have removed the local restrictions, paving the way for fans in Sacramento and those throughout Northern California to purchase tickets.

As of Monday, the lowest price of a ticket for the NFC Championship game was $510, according to Ticketmaster’s website.

Catch all the action Sunday starting at 3:00 p.m. on FOX40!

The 2022 NFC Championship will be the third matchup this season between the 49ers and Rams, with the former sweeping the season series. The 49ers clinched a playoff berth by beating the Rams 27-14 in overtime in Week 18. In the first meeting this season, the 49ers defeated their NFC West division rival 31-10 on Nov. 15.

San Francisco currently has a six-game winning streak over Los Angeles, dating back to 2019.

The 49ers advanced to their second NFC Championship in three years after a 13-10 upset victory over the top-seeded Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Robbie Gould sent the 49ers to the NFC title game with a 45-yard field goal as time expired in the Divisional Round game.