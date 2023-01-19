SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – Following practice in Santa Clara on Thursday afternoon, 49ers tight end George Kittle talks about the preparations for Sunday’s NFC Divisional playoff game against the Cowboys, renewing the storied rivalry with Dallas as San Francisco prepares to meet them in the postseason for the ninth time, the impressive performance from Brock Purdy and the benefits of a healthy offensive line for much of the season.

The 49ers will host the Cowboys in the NFC Divisional playoff game Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium. The game will kick-off at 3:30 p.m. and can be seen live on FOX40.