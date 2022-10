SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Monday’s 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, 49ers tight end George Kittle talks about how impressed he was with San Francisco’s defense, the seven sacks they recorded on Matthew Stafford, getting a little revenge in the rematch of last season’s NFC Championship and the offense clicking much better than last week in Denver.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction