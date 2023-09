SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers tight end George Kittle speaks highly of Thursday’s dominant 30-12 victory over the New York Giants in the home opener at Levi’s Stadium, improving to 3-0 to start the season, the bounce back game from Purdy, big moments from Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey, and another stellar outing from San Francisco’s defense.

The 49ers will return to action on Sunday, Oct. 1 when they welcome the Arizona Cardinals to Santa Clara.