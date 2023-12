SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers tight end George Kittle talks analyzes Sunday’s 28-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco making it five straight wins, not having much let-down following last week’s dramatic win in Philadelphia, the big performance from Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel, as well as feeling they could have played much better.

The 49ers (10-3) will now head to Phoenix for next Sunday’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (3-10).