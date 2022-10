SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers legend and NFL Hall of Famer Bryant Young discusses his experience in Canton as part of the 2022 Hall of Fame class, how life as changed since being inducted, making his return to his former San Francisco team wearing the gold jacket and why Levi’s Stadium feels like home, despite never having played at Levi’s Stadium.

