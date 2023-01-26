SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The 49ers are headed to their second straight NFC Championship and third in four years. San Francisco travels to Philadelphia on Sunday to take on the Eagles — the winner punching their ticket to Super Bowl LVII.

Dating back to 2010, the 49ers have made the conference title game an NFC-best six times (including this Sunday’s game). San Francisco also has the most conference title game appearances (AFC and NFC) with 18 in the NFL since 1970.

In those five title game apppearances, the 49ers went 2-3. Here’s a look back in those last five NFC Championship game appearances.

2021: 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (L)

Last year, coming off two road playoff wins, the 49ers could not make it three against NFC West rival Rams. The 49ers had won six straight against the Rams before losing 20-17.

The game ended on an interception by Jimmy Garoppolo. The Rams won Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

2019: Green Bay Packers at 49ers (W)

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garopolo threw eight passes in a 37-20 win over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. That’s because running back Raheem Mostert carried the offense with 29 rushes, 220 yards and four touchdowns.

San Francisco clinched its first Super Bowl appearance since losing to the Ravens in 2013. The 49ers lost to the Chiefs 31-20 two weeks later in Super Bowl LIV.

2013: 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (L)

San Francisco traveled to a roucous CenturyLink Field and had a fourth-quarter lead but couldn’t hold on. Despite quarterback Colin Kaepernick rushing for 130 yards, the 49ers lost 23-17 after Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman tipped a pass that led to Malcolm Smith intercepting the ball to end the game.

Remember this postgame interview with Sherman?

2012: 49ers at Atlanta Falcons (W)

The 49ers were down 17-0 in the second quarter but came back to win 28-24 over the Matt Ryan-led Falcons. Quarterback Colin Kaepernick completed 16-of-21 passes and threw for a touchdown.

San Francisco shut out the home team in the second half and punched its ticket to Super Bowl XLVII, which it lost to the Ravens.

2011: New York Giants at 49ers (L)

Kyle Williams. 49ers fans remember (or at least don’t want to) his name. The punt returner fumbled two punts in the fourth quarter and overtime that led to Giants’ points.

Williams’ fumble led to a New York touchdown to bring the Giants up 17-14 with 8:34 left in regulation. He then fumbled another punt in overtime that led to New York’s game-winning field goal. The Giants won the Super Bowl two weeks later against the New England Patriots.