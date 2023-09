SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – Javon Hargrave talks about the 49ers 30-12 victory over the New York Giants in Thursday’s home opening win at Levi’s Stadium, the performance by San Francisco’s defensive unit, the improvements they can still make despite rattling off a third straight win to begin the season.

the 49ers will return to Levi’s Stadium for their next game on Oct. 1 when they welcome in the Arizona Cardinals.