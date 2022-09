SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Sunday’s 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo talks about coming off the bench to relieve injured starter Trey Lance, lost to an ankle injury that is expected to cost him the remainder of the NFL season.

The 49ers (1-1) will turn their attention to Week three’s matchup against the Broncos in Denver.