Longtime 49ers superfan shows his support during NFC championship game

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — An Elk Grove man who said he is the Niners’ number one fan invited FOX40 into his decked-out man cave as he showed his support during Sunday’s NFC championship game.

Cheering for the San Francisco 49ers is typical for Tyrone Coats.

“I think we can outscore the Rams today,” Tyrone Coats said. “I’m feeling real good. Our defense is super strong. Our offense, once they get the chemistry going, they’re pretty consistent.”

Coats was very focused on the game, even during his interview with FOX40.

His young daughters said this is nothing out of the ordinary for their dad.

“There’s a lot of yelling,” 11-year-old Zaria Coats told FOX40.

All of his excitement takes place right in the room where he has created a Niners’ sanctuary.

“I knew I wanted to make it a Niner room because I’ve been a Niner fan since ‘77,” Tyrone Coats explained.

Out of all of the treasured items in his Niner room, Tyrone Coats has his favorites.

“The autographed picture with me as a junior high kid and Roger Craig on one side and Jerry Rice on the other side,” Tyrone Coats shared.

His loyalty to the red and gold even shows in his ride.

“I painted it all up,” he said. “It’s kind of a prototype, but it looks cool to me.”

But, even with all of his good luck charms, the Niners, unfortunately, could not pull the win today, leaving him with his daughters to help ease the pain.

“Probably going to comfort him. He’s going to be sad,” Zaria Coats said.