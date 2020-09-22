SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has been fined for not wearing a mask during Sunday’s game, according to ESPN Insider Adam Schefter.
Schefter reports that the league is issuing $100,000 to the coach and another $250,000 to the team if the coach is seen not wearing a mask.
The NFL sent out a memo to teams a week prior warning organizations if coaches didn’t comply with the league’s COVID-19 safety measures, teams would face consequences.
The league’s Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent stated, “The NFL-NFLPA gameday protocol, which reflects the advice of infectious disease experts, club medical staffs and local and state governmental regulations, requires all individuals with bench area access [including coaches and members of the club medical staff] to wear face coverings at all times.”
Vincent added, “Failure to adhere to this requirement will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs. The face covering must be worn as designed so that it securely fits across the wearer’s nose and mouth to prevent the transmission of the virus.”
Latest Headlines:
- Fans show up outside Allegiant Stadium to support Raiders for season opener
- Enormous California wildfire threatens desert homes near LA
- NFL fines 49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan for not wearing mask
- Hurricane Sally reveals ship that was submerged for decades
- Orange County man guilty of putting semen in co-worker’s water