(KTXL) — The NFL will release the entire schedule for the 2022 season Thursday night including the full 17-game slate for the San Francisco 49ers.

As 49ers fans anticipate the release of the full schedule, here are the teams we know they will be playing:

Home

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Miami Dolphins

Washington Commanders

Away

Cardinals (Mexico City)

Rams

Seahawks

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Chicago Bears

The NFL announced May 4 that the Mexico City game against the Cardinals is scheduled for a Monday Night Football contest from Azteca Stadium on Nov. 21 at 5:15 p.m. PST.

According to Chicago radio host Danny Parkins, the 49ers will open the season on the road against the Bears.

After clinching a playoff spot with a 10-7 record, the 49ers made a deep postseason run as the No. 6 seed in the NFC. The 49ers’ playoff run ended with a 20-17 loss in the NFC Championship against the Rams, who eventually won the Super Bowl.

This article will be updated with the full NFL schedule when it is released, and it will include dates, times, and games that will be broadcast on FOX40.