SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – For the first time in his NFL career, Sacramento native Terrance Mitchell will play for a team in his home state.

The 31-year-old cornerback signed a one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday to compete in training camp for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Mitchell was a star defensive back and running back at Luther Burbank high school in South Sacramento before attending Oregon. He played last season with the Titans, his sixth NFL franchise in his eight years of service since entering the league in 2014. The Cowboys selected Mitchell in the seventh round, with the 254th pick of the NFL Draft.

Following his rookie season in Dallas, Mitchell went on to play with the Bears (2015), Chiefs (2016-17), Browns (2018-20) and Texans (2021) before signing with Tennessee last season.

Mitchell played in 11 games with the Titans last season, appearing in five contests as a starting cornerback. He finished his season with 39 tackles, one interception, four passes defensed and one forced fumble. He’s been a starter in 56 games over his 94 games as a professional, including four postseason contests. He has tallied 308 tackles, nine interceptions and 10 forced fumbles in his NFL career.

The 49ers will add some depth with Mitchell to a defensive back group that will be without rookie Darrell Luter Jr. because of a bone bruise in his leg. That injury is expected to sideline the fifth-round pick from South Alabama for a few weeks.

In a corresponding move, the 49ers officially placed punter Mitch Wishnowsky on the active/non-football injury list. Team general manager John Lynch revealed Tuesday afternoon that the 31-year-old injured his back while lifting weights before reporting to training camp.