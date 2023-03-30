PHOENIX, Arizona (KTXL) — Levi’s Stadium may host another Super Bowl in the near future.

At the NFL Owners’ meeting happening this week, San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York was asked if Santa Clara could see a Super Bowl in the years to come.

“I feel fairly confident,” York said. “I don’t know for sure if we’re going to get Super Bowl 60, but I feel fairly confident we’re gonna get a Super Bowl in the near future. It would be great to get Super Bowl 60 after hosting Super Bowl 50.”

York added the vote for Super Bowl 60 location would come at the second NFL Owner’s meeting of the year, happening the weekend of May 26th.