San Francisco 49ers fans prepare to head to Green Bay for playoff game

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) — The countdown is on as San Francisco 49ers fans prepare for their team’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers in a win-or-go-home playoff game.

Players and dedicated fans alike are headed the Lambeau Field. Among them is a Northern California man who spoke with FOX40.

“Niner for life,” said Oscar Ceja.

A self-described San Francisco 49ers superfan, Ceja is the president of the San Benito County Niner Empire Fan Club. He is traveling to Green Bay to watch his beloved team take on the Packers on Saturday.

“Very excited to be there, and it’s do or die for us,” Ceja said.

And that is why he is glad to know he’ll be just one of several thousand Niner fans in attendance.

Ceja and many of his fellow 49ers fans were beginning their trip to Green Bay from the San Francisco International Airport Friday. He admitted he’s leaving behind some beautiful California skies for Green Bay, where temperatures at kickoff are expected to be well below freezing.

The cold could take some getting used to, but Ceja said he is prepared. Temperatures aside, he said at $310 a ticket, he knew he had to go the game.

“Definitely worth it,” Ceja said.

Ceja is confident his team, which is led by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle, has what it takes.

“We’re going to definitely win. We’re coming back with that W. We’re not going all the way out there to the freezing cold to take an L. We don’t do that,” Ceja said.

