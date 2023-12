SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams discusses San Francisco’s 28-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, earning San Francisco’s fifth straight win, the big performances from Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey, McCaffrey’s first play to set-up the game’s first touchdown, rookie Ji’Ayir Brown stepping up on defense and why he felt like his Niners left “some meet on the bone.”

The 49ers (10-3) will visit the Arizona Cardinals (3-10) next Sunday afternoon.