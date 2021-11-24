Vikings visit 49ers in matchup of NFC wild-card contenders

(AP) — The San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings last met in the playoffs following the 2019 season with the Niners winning 27-10.

The Vikings have lost 10 of the last 11 road games in the series, with the only win in that span coming in 2007.

A key matchup this time around will be Vikings WR Justin Jefferson vs. 49ers CBs Emmanuel Moseley and Josh Norman. The Niners have had issues in the secondary this season and will have their hands full with Jefferson, who had 169 yards receiving last week.

VIKINGS PLAYER TO WATCH: LT Christian Darrisaw. The first-round draft pick from Virginia Tech has fared relatively well protecting Kirk Cousins after a debut delayed by preseason groin surgery, and the rookie will face one of his toughest tests yet against DE Nick Bosa. Darrisaw will make his sixth career start on Sunday. Cousins was sacked six times by the 49ers in the last meeting between the teams in the divisional round of the 2019 playoffs, a 27-10 victory for San Francisco in which Minnesota was held to 147 total yards.

49ERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Bosa has bounced back from last year’s season-ending knee injury and is back to his high level of play from his rookie year in 2019. Bosa has a career-high 10 sacks, including five in the past four games.