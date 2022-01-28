FOX40 is your exclusive station for Sunday’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams

ACAMPO, Calif. (KTXL) — The countdown to kickoff is on.

In less than 48 hours, the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Rams in Los Angeles, and the stakes could not be higher as the teams battle for the NFC Championship.

Everett and Carrie Silva have not fully decided what they’ll wear this Sunday for the big game. But one thing the two Acampo locals do know for sure, they’ll be at SoFi Stadium in person to watch their beloved Niners take on the Rams in a game that will decide who advances to the Super Bowl.

“Excited to watch some good football, championship football,” Everett Silva told FOX40.

It’s their second in-person game within the last eight days. Last weekend, they traveled to Green Bay in a group of 10, where they braved the frigid temperatures to watch the 49ers defeat the Packers.

“We had to wear five layers of clothing, blankets. We had to really gear up,” Carrie Silva described.

But they got through it and witnessed the Niners get the win.

On the return flight to Sacramento International Airport, Everett Silva turned to his friend Tim Fua and had an idea.

“He looked over the seat, looked back at me, and said, ‘We’re going, let’s go.’ I said, ‘Let’s do it,’” Fua recalled. “So it’s pretty exciting.”

These excited fans believe they’ll be one of many Niners faithfuls in attendance.

“They’re calling it ‘Levi’s South,’ so I’m pretty sure there will be a lot of Niners there, a lot of red,” Carrie Silva said.

And while the tickets are pricey, they say it will all be worth it to watch their team come out victorious.

“We paid under $400 for down low close seats to Green Bay, but for SoFi, it’s $1,400 for the second level,” Everett Silva explained.

The Silvas plan to travel to Los Angeles on Sunday. They’ll be in a group of seven with family and friends.

“Feeling good about it. It’s just been awesome. The whole 49ers experience has always been awesome,” Everett Silva continued. “And you know what? We do win.”

“Yeah, we’re going to win,” Carrie Silva said. “We’re going all the way.”