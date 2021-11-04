CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Just when many thought the U.S. was turning a corner with COVID-19, it rears its ugly head in the worlds of entertainment and sports.

Some big names including, Ed Sheeran, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Khloe Kardashian, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, NHL star Sidney Crosby, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actor Jason Momoa, have all recently tested positive — and that’s just to name a few.

Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, leaving the NFL’s hottest team without the reigning MVP.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that Rodgers was in the protocol, but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive nor if Rodgers has been vaccinated. LaFleur acknowledged that Rodgers won’t be available Sunday when the Packers (7-1) put their seven-game winning streak on the line at Kansas City (4-4).

Rodgers was asked at an Aug. 26 media session whether he had been vaccinated.

“Yeah, I’ve been immunized,” Rodgers replied. “You know, there’s a lot of conversation around it, around the league, and a lot of guys who have made statements and not made statements, owners who have made statements. There are guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys. There are guys that’ve been vaccinated that have contracted COVID. It’s an interesting issue that I think we’re going to see played out the entire season.”

LaFleur would not comment on Rodgers’ Aug. 26 use of the word “immunized” and if it might be seen as misleading if the quarterback was unvaccinated.

Dr. Ian Smith, from the show “The Doctors” and a former member of the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition, said getting the vaccine is still the best way to end the pandemic — despite occasional breakthrough cases.

“People have to understand there is a concept called breakthrough infections,” he said. “And that happens, that is even if you are vaccinated … you are not 100% protected from getting COVID. However, you are protected from dying from COVID.”

Smith said people such as Rodgers, whose vaccination status is now in question, are more at risk than those who are vaccinated.

“Those who are unvaccinated, like Aaron Rodgers supposedly, they stand to risk getting a very severe course of the disease and potentially dying from it,” he said.

Smith also addressed those who may not want to get vaccinated because they believe they may get infected anyway. He believes that thinking is flawed.

“That’s like making the argument that “Why should I wear my seat belt when a car is traveling at 90 miles per hour if the airbag may hurt me?’ Well, the airbag may be deployed in the crash, and it may hurt you, but going through the windshield is going to kill you,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.