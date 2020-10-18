Bears earning few style points to go with their victories

Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos (2) and Carolina Panthers kicker Joey Slye (4) speak prior to an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

The Chicago Bears are off to their best start in eight years. They’re just not racking up style points to go with those victories.

There is plenty of room to improve, particularly on offense, despite a 4-1 record heading into the game at Carolina on Sunday.

The Bears have their best record through five games since the 2012 team jumped to a 7-1 start.

Their top 10 defense held Tom Brady in check last week, with Khalil Mack sacking the six-time Super Bowl champion twice in a 20-19 victory.

But they’re not making it easy on themselves.