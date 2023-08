SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — Bella Vista played spoiler on Friday night, beating Hiram Johnson 36-16 on Friday night as the Warriors opened a new stadium and played their first home game under the Friday night lights. Next week, the Broncos (1-1) will host Ponderosa. Johnson (0-1) will try to bounce back with a win at home against Valley Christian next Friday.

