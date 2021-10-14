Buccaneers face Eagles looking to avoid letdown on Thursday Night Football

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady remembers the losses.

As Tampa Bay prepared to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night, Brady pointed out a few times this week that the Buccaneers lost on short rest last season. That was when Brady forgot the number of downs at the end of a 20-19 loss at Chicago on Oct. 8.

The defending Super Bowl champions are coming off a lopsided win over Miami while the Eagles rallied to win on the road at Carolina.

Brady has played against the Eagles in two of his 10 Super Bowl appearances, going 1-1.

