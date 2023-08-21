SACRAMENTO (FOX40.COM) — Faith, family and football are three words that, for Capital Christian, carry even more weight this season.

“I think right now everybody has a why and what they play for, and the ‘why’ just got bigger for Trevor,” defensive line coach Nifae Lealao said.

For the Cougars, it was just another day of football, until it wasn’t. During a scrimmage against Lodi, defensive lineman Trevor Loveall collapsed.

“I can’t even get that image out of my head about how he looked and what we were doing and just the fact that I didn’t even know,” Lealao said. “I don’t think I ever could have assumed that that would happen so soon in my career.”

Team trainers and a parent who is a Sacramento firefighter immediately went to Loveall and started performing CPR.

“I started seeing them press on his chest,” junior defensive lineman Dallas Bey said. “That was shocking.”

The team waited outside of the hospital that night for several hours waiting for an update that Loveall was okay.

“As a Christian school, we talk about God all the time,” Head Coach Aaron Garcia said. “We teach about God for pressure-type moments, but you never think it’s going to be something of that nature. So to see these kids and these coaches come together at that time and really have probably more faith than I maybe would have thought they had, there wasn’t a lot of anger.”

“There were some tears and there was some confusion and definite fear. But there was an underlying feeling that we all had faith that Trevor was going to be okay, and thank God he is.”

On Monday, Garcia told FOX40 Sports that Loveall was discharged from the hospital on Saturday. He’s still dealing with some pain and resting, according to Garcia, but he’s getting better.

The whole experience has given the Cougars a new perspective on how precious life can be.

“I would say as an athletic director, you receive emails all the time, like, have your emergency plan in place, have your aide ready for a situation like that,” Garcia said. “But you never know until that actually happens and all of a sudden, all this stuff is happening.”