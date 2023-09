ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) – In the Pioneer Valley League opener for Center and Colfax, the Cougars get a dominant 55-21 win over the Falcons.

Antelope’s Center High School improves to 4-1 on the season and 1-0 in league play. The Cougars will travel to Wheatland next week.

Friday’s loss snaps Colfax’s three-game winning streak and drops them to 3-2 on the year, and 0-1 in the Pioneer Valley League. The Falcons will try to get back on track next Friday when they take on Sutter on the road.