Chiefs on brink of No. 1 seed with Falcons coming to town

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have reached the precipice of the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a nine-game winning streak that includes some heavy hitters with Super Bowl aspirations of their own.

But while records alone suggest the Chiefs finally get a breather to finish off the regular season, facing the losing Falcons and Chargers, both Kansas City coach Andy Reid and Atlanta counterpart Raheem Morris are in agreement that Sunday’s game could be far tighter than the more-than-10-point spread.

Yet, Morris will be forced to try and stop the Chiefs’ momentum shorthanded. The Falcons have declared receiver Julio Jones and center Alex Mack out for Sunday’s game.

Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury. Mack, a six-time Pro Bowl pick, will miss his first game of the season with a concussion.

A third starter, left guard James Carpenter, will miss the game with a groin injury.

Free safety Ricardo Allen is listed as questionable with a concussion. Allen was a full participant in practice on Thursday.

Return specialist Brandon Powell (foot) and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee) are questionable.