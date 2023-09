SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — In the first girls flag football version of the annual Holy Bowl rivalry, Christian Brothers easily beat St. Francis 33-0.

The Falcons improve to 8-3 on the year. They’re next in action on Thursday when they host El Camino in a Capital Athletic League showdown.

The Troubadours fall to 1-1 this season. They’ll try to get back on track on Tuesday against Whitney.