SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — Christian Brothers nearly won the Sac Joaquin Section championship last year, but Grant, the eventual state champs, beat them 20-12.

“They’re determined to get to the section championship again and win it this time,” head coach Marlon Blanton said. “We were so close to winning it last year and they believed that they should’ve won that game. We believe that we should’ve won that game because we played a good team, but we’re also a good team, as well. We think we can go all the way again.”

That loss to the Pacers serves not only as motivation to get back there and finish the job this year, but also a belief that the Falcons can do it.

“Because of our last team, we hadn’t won the league in five, six years, same thing with section,” Christian Brothers senior receiver Weston Green said. “This team, coming off of just doing that, we wanna defend our league championship, and then we don’t wanna go back to sections and lose again. So we’ve got that fire burning in us to go back and win this time and go home section champions.”

Christian Brothers returns 16 starters from last year’s squad that went undefeated in the Capital Athletic League and finished the year with a 10-3 record.

“It makes everyone more hungry” Yonathan Cervantes, a senior lineman, said. “We wanna repeat what we did last year and strive for greatness. Really, it’s just our attitude and effort. We have the players to go far. It’s just how much we train and how much energy we put into the game.”

The Falcons open the season on August 18 on the road against Reno High School.