Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers talks to Jacksonville Jaguars’ Jake Luton after an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

It’s difficult to sneak up on anybody in the NFL, given the attention the sport commands. Yet the Indianapolis Colts have been something of a secret at 6-3.

If you’re surprised to see them tied with Tennessee atop the AFC South, it’s excusable.

After beating the Titans last time out, should they handle one of the NFL’s elite teams, the Packers, on Sunday, well, evaluations of the Colts will change from outsider to contender.