Cowboys, Giants need a win and Washington loss for playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants enter the final weekend of the regular season with chances to make the playoffs despite sub-.500 records.
The long-time rivals will play at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon and then wait to see if one of them wins the NFC East.
Washington (6-9) and Dallas (6-9) are tied for first place.
Washington holds the tiebreaker based on head to head. So Washington wins the division by beating Philadelphia.
A Washington loss and Cowboys win gives Dallas the East. New York wins if it beats Dallas and Washington loses.