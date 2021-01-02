Cowboys, Giants need a win and Washington loss for playoffs

FILE – In this Oct. 11 , 2020, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) lifts his fist to cheers from fans as he is carted off the field after suffering an injury during the second half of the team’s NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas. Prescott was off to a fast start, becoming the first player in NFL history to pass for at least 450 yards in three straight games. But he suffered a compound fracture and dislocated right ankle against the Giants and missed the rest of the season. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants enter the final weekend of the regular season with chances to make the playoffs despite sub-.500 records.

The long-time rivals will play at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon and then wait to see if one of them wins the NFC East.

Washington (6-9) and Dallas (6-9) are tied for first place.

Washington holds the tiebreaker based on head to head. So Washington wins the division by beating Philadelphia.

A Washington loss and Cowboys win gives Dallas the East. New York wins if it beats Dallas and Washington loses.