EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brady Sr. says his son is not retiring from football

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted Saturday morning that seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady is retiring.

Within the next few hours, conflicting reports have surfaced across the internet.

Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., tells KRON4 news his son is not retiring, saying that an online publication started circulating an unsubstantiated rumor.

Brady Sr. insists that the reports, like the one from Schefter, are not true.

NFL insiders from various outlets, such as ESPN and NFL Network, tweeted out the news before Saturday noon that Brady, 44, was stepping away from football.

Minutes later, Brady’s company, TB12 Sports, sent out a tweet thanking the quarterback by listing his career accomplishments. The tweet was sent out at 11:48 a.m. but was later deleted.

Then, Schefter later tweeted a statement from Brady’s agent that said he was not confirming the news that his client is retiring.

Brady, a Bay Area native who attended Serra High School in San Mateo, set numerous records in 22 NFL seasons (20 with the New England Patriots and 2 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

The three-time NFL MVP and a record five-time Super Bowl MVP is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time.

He will turn 45 years old on Aug. 3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.