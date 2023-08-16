FOLSOM (FOX40.COM) — As the Bulldogs get set to kickoff the 2023 season, expectations are once again sky-high.

After winning back-to-back state titles 2017 and 2018 and playing for another championship in 2021, Folsom’s looking to get back to the title game after last year’s loss to De La Salle in the NorCal Bowl. And the Bulldogs have a special team motto to help get them there.

“2023’s all about good vibes only,” head coach Paul Doherty said. “Most of that is probably directed at the head coach. I have a tendency to be, maybe, the most pessimistic or stressed out one. But I think that’s been resonating all year, all offseason from the other coaches, from this team. Real positive group. We’ve got a real good thing going. I think it’s a challenge to just enjoy it cause it is a pretty special thing here at Folsom.”

Folsom has a rematch against the Spartans in late September, and the Bulldogs are hoping the good vibes they’re cultivating will help them exact some revenge.

“Good vibes only is like everyone just has good energy, everyone’s having fun, we’re all trying to be together as a team,” senior receiver Brian Ray III said. “That’s like the most important thing. Also, being the most excited team to play every single Friday night. Good vibes all year round. Just having fun, that’s what I think it’s all about.”

In typical fashion, Folsom has another loaded non-league schedule. Along with the rematch with De La Salle, they’re also playing Serra, Turlock and Edison. They open the season on Friday against Monterey Trail. All of those games, except for De La Salle, are on the road. With a schedule like that, the Bulldogs are hoping their new motto can carry them the gauntlet.

“Good vibes only means everyone’s gotta be positive, everyone’s gotta be good to each other,” senior lineman Lucas Hardeman said. “Be good to yourself, treat yourself as well as you treat your teammates. Even when we face adversity, you still have to bring it up and be a good team.”