Friday Night Fan Favorite: Colfax at Galt

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — FOX40’s Fan Favorite Game of the Week saw Colfax travel down from the foothills to take on the Galt Warriors.

The Galt cheerleaders on Friday night helped drum-up excitement for the home side. Colfax cheerleaders, not to be outdone, did the same for the visitors.

Each team was looking to pick up their first win of the season. The game, however, started with a great gesture.

Galt fans donated to the Colfax community, which was affected by the River Fire. The Colfax team deferred to Galt after they won the coin toss.

After marching down the field, sophomore quarterback Kayson Jones took it upon himself to help the team. It took a second, but the referee says he crossed the line. The Falcons quickly answered back.

How fast? FOX40’s cameraman didn’t even get a chance to hit record.

Aside from the fast offense, the Warriors also showed good defense, with Nathan Caballero having a great response to the punt return.

It was supposed to be a 7 to 6 at the half, but before the 2nd quarter could end, Ryan Greenspan, with the Falcons, picked up a fumble and ran it down for a 14 to 6 half.