GRANITE BAY (KTXL) — Granite Bay handed Del Oro their first loss of the season, stunning the Golden Eagles with a dominant 53-28 win both teams’ Sierra Foothill League opener.

The Grizzlies are 1-0 in league play and improved to 4-2 on the season. They travel to Whitney on Friday.

The Golden Eagles fall to 5-1 on the season and are 0-1 in the SFL. They’ll try to bounce back next week when they host Oak Ridge on Friday.