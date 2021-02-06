Hard-hitting Lynch heading to Hall of Fame

Hard-hitting safety John Lynch has been voted into the Hall of Fame on his eighth try, getting the nod in the same season his old team, the Buccaneers, are a win away from another Super Bowl title.

Lynch was a catalyst behind Tampa’s other Super Bowl title, in 2002. He had six solo tackles in the NFC title game that year. But more than the stats, it was Lynch’s menacing presence in defensive backfields that gave his teams an edge during an era before constraints were placed on vicious tackling.

After 11 seasons with the Bucs, Lynch finished with four years at Denver, where he helped the Broncos come a game from the Super Bowl in 2005.

He was an AP All-Pro twice and made it to nine Pro Bowls. Over his last 11 seasons, he played on only two losing teams. He is now general manager of the 49ers.

Also making it are defensive back Charles Woodson, receiver Calvin Johnson and offensive lineman Alan Faneca, along with senior selection Drew Pearson and longtime Steelers scout Bill Nunn, who goes in in the contributor category.