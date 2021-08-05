‘He’s just got a cannon’: Niners catch glimpse of their future with Trey Lance at training camp

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) — San Francisco 49ers rookie Trey Lance is just about all anyone wants to talk about so far this training camp.

“I mean, he’s just got a cannon, throws a really accurate ball,” tight end Ross Dwelley said.

“He’s been great,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He works his butt off. He does everything good.”

Not even two full weeks into camp, and 49ers coaches and players appear to be a little tired of all the Trey Lance questions.

“Whoever is in, we’re just going to give the same amount every time,” Dwelley said. “Half the time I don’t even know who’s at quarterback, I just hear the play and run my route or do my block, like, it doesn’t matter to us.”

To be fair, Coach Shanahan has said that Jimmy Garoppolo is the unchallenged starting quarterback.

But so far, Lance, with his throwing and running abilities, has really given the Niners a glimpse at their future.

“It just seems like everything is just moving a lot slower for him,” offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson, snapping his fingers. “He’s out there moving fast and not thinking much, and it just goes to show, man, he’s been putting in some work.”

Dwelley added that Lance calls his plays with confidence and gets better every day.

That could have something to do with the work Lance is putting in off the field. Veteran NFL writer Peter King wrote this week that of the 90 players in camp, Lance’s iPad, that is used to study plays and the playbook, has topped the team in minutes logged.

“I also know how electronics work. You can press play and watch a movie while it’s going next to you and act like it was on for 8 hours so, that’s why I don’t ask everyone’s hours,” Shanahan joked. “I just see, ‘Are they prepared?’ It wouldn’t surprise me because he seems prepared each day.”