SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — Hiram Johnson scored a late first-half touchdown and pulled away in the second half for a 20-6 win to hand Mira Loma its first loss of the season.

The Warriors improved to 3-2 on the year. They’ll open up league play next weekend at Valley High School.

The Matadors fell to 5-1 this season. They have a bye next week, but will play Delta in two weeks.