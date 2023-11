ELK GROVE (KTXL) — Inderkum extended its winning streak to 11 straight with a 50-21 win over Monterey Trail on Friday night.

The Tigers improved to 11-1 on the year. They’ll play Folsom in the section semifinals next week, after the Bulldogs beat Cosumnes Oaks 49-7.

The loss snaps Monterey Trail’s seven-game winning streak. Their season ends with a 7-4 record.