CARMICHAEL (KTXL) — As Jesuit High School gets set to kick off the 2023 season, the Marauders are using the heartbreak of last season for extra motivation.

After a solid season where they went 5-1 in the Delta League and 8-2 in the regular season, Jesuit lost 34-13 in the second round of the playoffs to Rocklin.

“I think every time you don’t reach your goal, or every time a team doesn’t get to that last game, yeah, it leaves a bad taste in your mouth,” Jesuit head coach Marlon Blanton said.

Despite falling short of that goal last year, the Marauders are using the pain from that loss to push them toward that ultimate goal this season.

“You gotta take the wins somewhere within the season, take wins wherever you can get them,” Blanton said. “I’m not just talking about winning the game, but did your players grow? Was the experience noteworthy for everybody? The goal’s the same: To get to that last game, that last possible game that’s allowed to play. That’s what we wanna get to.”

Jesuit’s first game in its pursuit of that final game comes on August 25 when it hosts Bishop Manogue out of Reno. The Marauders won last year’s matchup.