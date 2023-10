ELK GROVE (KTXL) — Monterey Trail barely squeaks by Grant, winning 35-34, to take sole possession of first place in the Metropolitan Conference.

The Mustangs improve to 6-3 on the on the season, improving their winning streak to six straight, and they stay undefeated in league play with a 5-0 record. They warp up the regular season on Friday at River City.

The Pacers fall to 7-2, overall, and 4-1 in the Metro league. They play at Laguna Creek on Friday.