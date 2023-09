SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — After losing its three non-league games, Monterey Trail has found its rhythm, winning its third straight game with a second consecutive shutout, downing Burbank 69-0 on Friday.

The Mustangs improve to 3-0 in the Metropolitan Conference and 3-3, overall. They Host McClatchy on Friday.

The Titans fall to 0-2 in league play and 1-5 on the season. They’ll try to get back on track next week when they host Laguna Creek on Friday.