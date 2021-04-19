New Orleans Saints player hosts free football clinic in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — New Orleans Saints player Carl Granderson gave back to kids in the South Sacramento area on Sunday.

Several kids made their way to Lawrence Park for a free football clinic.

The former Grant Union High School standout spoke with FOX40 about the importance of giving back to his hometown.

“Growing up from Sacramento, California, it’s not too many that give back to the community,” Granderson explained. “So, this is something I always wanted to do, you know, once I made it to the next level.”