NFL is kicking off $6.2M responsible betting campaign

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The NFL is kicking off a $6.2 million campaign for problem gambling programs across the country.

The effort aims to get fans to set limits on their wagers, understand the risks of betting and know where to go for help.

The league is partnering with the National Council on Problem Gambling to improve the group’s nationwide helpline, create new treatment programs and teach fans who gamble to do so responsibly.

Some of it will target people who are too young to legally gamble but may feel tempted to do so. The American Gaming Association says 45 million Americans plan to bet on NFL games this season.

