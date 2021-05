SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — FOX40 will televise the San Francisco 49ers’ first regular season game against the Detroit Lions.

You can catch the game, the first of a double header, on FOX40 at 10 a.m.

The 49ers are coming off a 6-10 season that was marred by injuries.

The team picked North Dakota State QB Trey Lance in the first round of the NFL Draft on April 30.