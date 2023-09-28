EL DORADO HILLS (KTXL) — Oak Ridge is off to a perfect 5-0 start to the season. But the competition ramps up this week when they take on their Highway 50 rivals in Folsom.

“It means everything,” sr. linebacker Nolan King said. “I remember growing up as a kid, it’s always been the biggest game of the season for Oak Ridge. Honestly, it’s the biggest game for us. It’s always circled on our calendar every year.”

But for as big of a rivalry as this is for the Trojans, on the scoreboard, it hasn’t been too competitive. The Bulldogs have won 19 straight games, dating back to 2006 – before some players on both teams were even born.

It’s the start of Sierra Foothill League play for both teams, and with Oak Ridge coming into the game with an undefeated record, the Trojans are feeling like they can snap that 17-year skid.

“We feel we’re battle-tested for the SFL as good as possible,” head coach Casey Taylor said. “Real proud of our kids’ effort. [We] went through a lot of adversity this summer, a lot of stuff going on, but … credit to our players and coaches and our leadership on our team. We’re excited about the season and getting in the SFL and making some noise in the playoffs. It starts this Friday with Folsom. We haven’t had a ton of success against them over the years, and it’s time to kinda swing that pendulum a little bit. We feel very confident going into Friday. Looking forward to a great high school football game, great venue, packed house. Excited for the opportunity.”

This will be the third meeting in two years between the two teams. Last year, during the regular season, Folsom used a 21-0 second half to beat Oak Ridge.

They met again in the section finals. That was a 6-0 game heading into the fourth quarter with the Bulldogs holding for a close 23-13 win.

“It was tied up with six minutes left,” Taylor said. “We just felt we didn’t finish. That’s something we’ve been preaching on, too. We’re really focusing on those last six minutes. Hopefully we’re in a situation where we can finish this year.”

“Last year, we played them twice,” Markus Hoffmann said. “I feel like for the first three quarters of both those games we were in it. Just got away from us in the fourth quarter, so Folsom’s definitely a big one for us.”

Friday’s game kicks off 7:00 p.m. from the blue turf in Folsom.