Rodgers throws 2 TDs, runs for 1 as Packers beat Bears 24-14

CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, leading the Green Bay Packers to a 24-14 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The Packers (5-1) beat the Bears (3-3) for the 20th time in 23 games counting the playoffs and improved to 22-5 with Rodgers as the starter against Chicago. They also prevented Chicago from tying them for the NFC North lead.

Rodgers shook off a sluggish start, throwing a 1-yard touchdown to Allen Lazard in the second quarter and a 12-yarder to Aaron Jones in the third, making it 17-7.

Rodgers put away the Bears after Justin Fields threw a 5-yard touchdown to Darnell Mooney, cutting the lead to three with 8:44 left. He scored from the 6 to cap a 75-yard drive, bumping the lead back up to 10. He then turned toward the crowd and yelled, “I still own you! I still own you!”

It was hard to argue after Rodgers finished 17 of 23 for 195 yards and a 128 passer rating.

Davante Adams caught four passes for 89 yards. Aaron Jones ran for 76 yards and caught four passes for 34, helping the Packers remain unbeaten since a season-opening 38-3 loss to New Orleans in Jacksonville.

Mason Crosby made his lone field goal and all three extra points coming off a shaky outing. A week earlier against Cincinnati, he missed three field goals and an extra point before booting the winning 49-yarder in overtime.

Fields led the Bears on an 80-yard touchdown drive on their first possession, only to cool off after that. The No. 11 overall draft pick was 16 for 27 for 174 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Khalil Herbert, a rookie, ran for a season-high 97 yards with David Montgomery (sprained knee) on injured reserve and Damien Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He scored from the 1 on the game’s opening drive.

Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn and Akiem Hicks each had a sack. But after beating Detroit and Las Vegas, the Bears lost again to their rivals.

INJURIES

Packers: C Josh Myers (knee) was helped off the field following a running play on the opening possession and did not return. He missed last week’s game because of a finger injury. … S Darnell Savage was evaluated for a concussion after he was hurt tackling Herbert on the first play from scrimmage of the second half. … LT Elgton Jenkins returned after missing three games with an ankle injury. He was a Pro Bowl left guard last year but has been filling in for injured 2020 All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari, who started the year on the PUP list as he recovers from a torn ACL.

Bears: KR/PR Jakeem Grant Sr. (ankle) was hurt on a punt return in first quarter. He came back into the game in the second quarter. … DB Deon Bush (quad) was hurt in the second half.

UP NEXT

Packers: host Washington on Oct. 24.

Bears: visit Tampa Bay on Oct. 24.